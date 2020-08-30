Carol P. Cearley AUGUSTA, GA.--Carol P. Cearley entered into rest Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Carol was a loving mother and dedicated teacher for over 30 years. She was originally from Denver, Colo., but she spent most of her life in Texas with her late husband where they raised their three children. There, she also taught school children spanning all ages and over three decades, spending the last 20 years at Lake Country Christian School. While she touched many lives, it was those that were the closest to her to whom she meant the most. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Philip D. Cearley; her parents, Will and Viola Roark; and her brother, Dennis Roark. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, David (Melissa) Cearley of Augusta, Ga., and Bill (Snow) Cearley of Fort Worth, Texas; her daughter, Kim (Darrell) Leonard of Venus, Texas; and her grandchildren, Jane, Anne, and Will, Philip and Matthew, Kelsea and Colton. Arrangements by Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, Ga., 30907, 706-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
