Carol Rae HuskiDecember 13, 1941 - September 30, 2020Arlington, Texas - Carol Rae Huski, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in North Richland Hills.Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington. Interment: 1:15 p.m. Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.Carol was born on December 13, 1941 in Ottawa, Illinois to Raymond Barr and Nellie Lawrence Barr. She graduated from Marquette High School. She worked at a church nursery school; as a sales associate at Monnigs Department Store; and was a sales manager at Tuesday Morning.Carol was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the SVDP Women's Guild. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.Survivors: Husband of 54 years, Roger Huski; four children, Darren Huski and wife, Randi, Eric Huski and wife, Elizabeth, Dawn Farrell and husband, Mike, Christopher Huski and wife, Lisa; eleven grandchildren, Sarah and husband, Josh, Keith, Emily, Aubrey, Grace, Lukas, Landon, Allyna, Addison, Preston, Kathryn; sister, Lita Clayton and husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews.