1/1
Carol Rae Huski
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Rae Huski
December 13, 1941 - September 30, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Carol Rae Huski, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in North Richland Hills.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington. Interment: 1:15 p.m. Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Carol was born on December 13, 1941 in Ottawa, Illinois to Raymond Barr and Nellie Lawrence Barr. She graduated from Marquette High School. She worked at a church nursery school; as a sales associate at Monnigs Department Store; and was a sales manager at Tuesday Morning.
Carol was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the SVDP Women's Guild. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors: Husband of 54 years, Roger Huski; four children, Darren Huski and wife, Randi, Eric Huski and wife, Elizabeth, Dawn Farrell and husband, Mike, Christopher Huski and wife, Lisa; eleven grandchildren, Sarah and husband, Josh, Keith, Emily, Aubrey, Grace, Lukas, Landon, Allyna, Addison, Preston, Kathryn; sister, Lita Clayton and husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved