Carol Salmon Blocker SAN ANTONIO--Carol Salmon Blocker of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 72. Carol was born to parents, Theodore and Nancy Salmon, on Dec. 9, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas. She grew up as the oldest of three children and attended R.L. Paschal High School and the University of Texas in Austin, where she studied music and sang in the choir. In 1966 Carol married John Sharpe and began teaching music at the state school in Austin. They moved to several cities and countries during John's service in the Navy during the Vietnam War, including Philadelphia, Pa., where daughter, Tracy, was born, and Orange, Texas, where second daughter, Leslie, was born. In 1973 they moved to Fort Worth, Texas. Carol moved to Houston, Texas, in 1977 where she met Richard Earl Blocker. They moved to San Antonio in 1981 and were married in 1986. Carol and Richard started a contracting business together and pursued their passion of collecting and cultivating cactus and xerophytes. They spent much of their 40 years together enjoying the outdoors and activities such as skiing, cactus hunting, fishing and boating. SURVIVORS: Carol is survived by her mother, Nancy Salmon of Fort Worth; husband, Richard Blocker; her daughters, Tracy Sharpe McNeese and Leslie Sharpe Zvitt; her brothers, Bruce Salmon and John Salmon; sisters-in-law, Linda Salmon and Mari Pino Salmon; nieces, Amy Salmon, Lydia Salmon and Mirabelle Salmon; nephew, Mark Salmon; five grandchildren; and one great-niece. MEMORIAL SERVICE: was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 2019, at First Presbyterian San Antonio.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020