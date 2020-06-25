Carol Valentine-Johnson
Carol Valentine- Johnson ARLINGTON--Carol Valentine-Johnson, 57, answered the Master's call on June 12, 2020. SERVICE: Thursday, June 25 from 4-6p at the funeral home. Family hour with remarks 6:30-7:30p. Celebration of Life: Friday, June 26, 2020, 11am at Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 5414 Matlock Rd. Arlington, Tx. Interment: Sat. June 27 at 1 pm at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Texas SURVIVORS: Those left with sweet memories are mother, Birdia Ford; son, Kendon Johnson; brothers, Donnie Valentine (Wanda), Edwin Valentine (Lydia), Dewayne Valentine, and Franklin Ford.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
JUN
25
Service
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
JUN
27
Interment
01:00 PM
Chapelwood Memorial Gardens
