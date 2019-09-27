|
|
Carol Vandenberg Lukert ARLINGTON -- Carol Vandenberg Lukert, 87, passed away on September 10, 2019 at her home in Arlington after a prolonged illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, Texas 76013 with a reception following the service at the Enchanted Lake Estates Clubhouse at 3505 Lake Tahoe Dr. Arlington, Texas 76016. Carol's final resting place will be in Arlington (Virginia) National Cemetery with the committal service to be established at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, 5740 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76117-6005. Carol was born on May 29, 1932 and grew up on her parents', the late Henry and Alice Scharringhausen Vandenberg, farm in Dolton, Ill. located immediately south of Chicago. Carol and her siblings worked hard on the farm often cutting asparagus or doing other chores before school. As a child, Carol was very studious and after high school, Carol received a scholarship to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The scholarship only covered tuition and Carol supported herself by working in the summers as a stenographer. Carol greatly enjoyed her time at Vassar where she developed a love of art and travel. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art History in 1953. Later, in 1960, Carol earned a Masters degree in Education from the University of Chicago. While at Vassar, Carol met her future husband, Ed Lukert who was West Point classmate of her brother, Bill. After graduation from West Point, both Bill and Ed were on the 1952 U.S. Olympic Modern Pentathlon Team training at West Point and they spent their weekends at Vassar. Carol and Ed married in 1953 during spring break. An Army wife for next 25 years, Carol raised a family of four boys and one girl while frequently moving. She lived in 24 different houses and apartments making each one a loving home. Carol traveled frequently visiting Europe many times, Australia, Russia, China, and Japan, and after Ed's passing in 2004, she often traveled with her grandchildren. In 1978, Ed retired from the Army and the family moved to a warmer climate in Arlington where Carol worked for the City of Fort Worth and taught school. She was a docent at the Kimbell Art Museum, drove and served on the board for Meals on Wheels, sang in her church choir, taught Sunday school, and participated in neighborhood events. Carol was a loving wife and outstanding mother and grandmother. She took a particular interest in the education of her children and grandchildren. We will greatly miss her. Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edward P. Lukert Jr.; daughter, Mary Peek; parents; brother, William Vandenberg; and sister, Joyce Dennler. SURVIVORS: Carol is survived by her four sons, Ed III, Dave and wife, Cindy, John, and Paul and wife, Nancy; son-in-law, Charlie Peek; four sisters, Beatrice Crane-Mahaffay, Marion Palmer, Beth Lyon, and Ellen Miller; six grandchildren, Lauren Levin, Diana Maha, Kirsten Reinhold, Shannon Peek, Sarah Iversen, and David Lukert; and two great-grandchildren: Mason Maha and Rachel Levin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019