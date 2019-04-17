|
|
Carole J. Russell FOREST HILL--Carole J. Russell of Forest Hill, Texas, a loving wife and mother, went to Heaven on Thursday, April 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursdsay, April 18, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Burial: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in DFW National Cemetery. Carole was born May 10, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Vernon James Russell, and her oldest son, Michael Russell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Sharon Russell, Karen Russell Cline, Ginger Larson, and Roger Russell; her 19 grandchildren; and her numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019