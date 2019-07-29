|
Carole Jean Parris FORT WORTH--Carole Jean Parris, 77, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Carole was born March 26, 1942, in Laurel, Neb. SURVIVORS: Husband of 60 years, Jeff Parris; children, Mark Parris and wife, Cathy, Ron Parris and wife, Sherry, Doug Parris and wife, Amy; nine grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 29, 2019