Carolina Zamora

April 11, 1934 - October 18, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Carolina Zamora passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Oct 18, 2020.

Carolina was born in Mexico to Gregorio and Innocente Rios. Carolina married the love of her life Reynaldo Zamora in 1954.

Carolina was adored by everyone she met. She was a woman guided by her faith, and love of Jesus Christ.

Her legacy of loving and caring for one another will be carried forward through future generations.

Survivors: Husband, Reynaldo Zamora; Sons, Reynaldo Jr., Rolando, Mario; Daughters, Norma, Juana, Claudia, Rosemary; Son In Laws, John, and Leopoldo; Daughter In Laws, Rosa Elia, and Selena; sixteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.





