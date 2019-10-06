Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Moore Memorial Gardens
1219 N. Davis Drive
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
Caroline Poenitz Ratliff


1943 - 2019
Caroline Poenitz Ratliff Obituary
Caroline Poenitz Ratliff ARLINGTON--Caroline Poenitz Ratliff, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013, Pastor Kevin Wells officiating. Interment follows in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Caroline was born Aug. 21, 1943, to Helmut and Annie Mae Brietzke Poenitz. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John; brother, Floyd Poenitz; sister-in-law, Luetta Clark; and brother-in-law, Robert Ratliff.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
