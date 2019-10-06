|
Caroline Poenitz Ratliff ARLINGTON--Caroline Poenitz Ratliff, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013, Pastor Kevin Wells officiating. Interment follows in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Caroline was born Aug. 21, 1943, to Helmut and Annie Mae Brietzke Poenitz. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John; brother, Floyd Poenitz; sister-in-law, Luetta Clark; and brother-in-law, Robert Ratliff.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019