Carolyn Cain

November 24, 1938 - September 18, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Carolyn M. Cain, 81, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Carolyn was born in Konawa, Oklahoma on November 24, 1938, to Zetta and A.L. Ward. Carolyn was raised in Odessa, Texas and moved to Fort Worth with her husband, Jerry and had 65 wonderful years together. Carolyn worked at World Service Life Insurance Company with Suzanne Wyatt, moving on with her to Aggrelated Services for a combined 34 years.

Carolyn is survived by her husband A.H. (Jerry) Cain, daughter Tina Skinner, son Ric Cain and wife, Nancy, grandson Jett Cain and granddaughter Chelsea Cain, brothers A.L. Ward and wife Millie, and Raytus Ward, along with many more family and friends.

Carolyn's service will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at Springdale Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. with a gravesite service following at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Carolyn has long had a passion for the Springdale Baptist Church Kid's Mission Program and the family has requested that friends wishing to send a memorial in lieu of flowers in her name be sent to Springdale Baptist Church noting their Kid's Mission Program.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store