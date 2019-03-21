Home

Carolyn Franklin

Carolyn Franklin Obituary
Carolyn Franklin FORT WORTH -- Mother Carolyn Jean Franklin, 71, left this world, bound for Glory on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: High Noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Samuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1508 Talton Avenue; You may visit Mother Franklin from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday in the Lowery Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., in Our Ruby Chapel. Burial: Private SURVIVORS: Her Beloved Daughter, Katrina Sherman (Thomas); four siblings; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many of whom she raised as her own; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
