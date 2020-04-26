|
Carolyn Garrick Coggin FORT WORTH - Carolyn Garrick Coggin, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2020. SERVICE: A family burial took place on Saturday, April 24, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place once the Covid 19 restrictions are eased. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Metroplex Women's Clinic or Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Carolyn was born December 16, 1921 in Thomasville, Alabama, the oldest of three children of Ruth Naomi and William Leonard Garrick. Carolyn was energetic and vivacious, "the life of the party" a cheerleader, student body president, and valedictorian. Attending Howard College (now Samford University) as a young woman during WWII, she met James Earl Coggin. They married on September 1, 1943 in Thomasville, and immediately left for Fort Worth for James to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Carolyn attended Texas Wesleyan College. He ultimately completed his M.Div. and Th.D. degrees while she completed her B. A and master's in religious education. Their first daughter, Olivia Ruth, was born in Fort Worth (December 1945). Pastoral calls then took them to Memphis, Tennessee, where Gloria Lyn (November 1949) and Rebekah Jean (December 1951) where born, and then to Texarkana, Texas. In 1959 they returned to Fort Worth, where James pastored Travis Avenue Baptist Church for 24 years until his retirement in 1983. Carolyn received awards and recognition from Samford University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the Southern Baptist Convention, and she was know as an exceptional Bible teacher. But most of all she was dearly loved by their church families as an iconic pastors wife, full of love, grace, and caring concerns. To know her was to know an ideal Proverbs 31 woman. Her advise to her grandchildren, and all of us, was "Live each day in light of the salvation (you) have received through (our) Lord and Savior Jesus Christ." SURVIVORS: Daughters, Olivia Ruth Coggin Eudaly and husband Richard, Gloria Lyn Coggin McDonald and Rebekah Jean Coggin Hyde; grandchildren, Autumn Dawn Eudaly Galbreath and husband David, Dustyn Eudally and wife Julie, Daryn Eudaly and wife Amy, Debra Olivia Eudaly DeSario and husband John, Dominique Eudaly Jordan and husband Jeff, Jon Marc McDonald, Garrick Grant McDonald, and Hayden Wayne Hyde and wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Coggin, Eleanor and Norah Galbreath, Elizabeth, Mary Ellen, William, and Katherine Eudaly, Jake, Nick Emily and Zach Eudaly, Marshal, Lucy and Bowen DeSario, Jeffrey, Wells, Henry and Caroline Jordan, and Reese and Hampton Hyde; All of whom will miss their Gran more than words can express.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020