Carolyn Gatlin Carrington

Carolyn Gatlin Carrington Obituary
Carolyn Gatlin Carrington MANSFIELD-Carolyn Carrington was born in Fort Worth on April 18, 1948, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She will be greatly missed by many friends and loving family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Blessing Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Blessing. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ronald Carrington; sons, Ricky, Rob and Rodney Gatlin, Gary Carrington and their wives; brother, Les Collier; sister, Patti Collier; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
