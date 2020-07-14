1/1
Carolyn Jean Dews
1946 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Dews BURLESON--Carolyn Jean Dews went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Jeanie was born Aug. 16, 1946, to J.C. and Ruby Harkrider in Fort Worth. Jeanie graduated from Eastern Hills High School in 1964. She attended UT Arlington. Jeanie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved volunteering and serving at her children's schools and with their sports clubs. She was especially fond of her days serving in the music library at Sagamore Hill Baptist Church and Cana Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Husband, Perry H. Dews; daughters, Christie Bills, Nancy Orr and husband, Cutter; grandchildren, Courtney Varner and husband, Josh, Benjamin Bills, Allyson Orr, Kyler Orr, Maddie Bills, Peyton Bills; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Varner and Parker Varner.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
