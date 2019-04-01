Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
For more information about
Carolyn Matlock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Prestonwood Baptist Church
6801 W. Park Blvd.
Plano, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Matlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jean Matlock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Jean Matlock Obituary
Carolyn Jean Matlock COLLEYVILLE--Carolyn Jean Matlock of Colleyville, Texas, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, friend and neighbor, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas, 75093. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prestonwood Baptist Church - PowerPoint Ministries. Carolyn was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Dallas, Texas. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her heart was size extra, extra large filled to the brim with generosity, compassion and love. She loved her family with all of her heart and soul, especially her great-grandchildren. She dedicated herself exclusively to raising and nurturing her family. She and her husband, JC Matlock, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her husband, JC Matlock; sons, JC "Trey" Matlock III and Todd Matlock; daughter-in-law, Audra Matlock; granddaughter, Tiffany Price, Tiffany's husband, Tommy Price; grandsons, Jayce Matlock and Jonathan Matlock, their wives, Kathy and Nicole Matlock; and great-grandchildren, Kylie (13), Ashtyn (6), Cole (4), Cooper (3), Harley Grace (2) and Tate (1 month).
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now