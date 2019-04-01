|
Carolyn Jean Matlock COLLEYVILLE--Carolyn Jean Matlock of Colleyville, Texas, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, friend and neighbor, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas, 75093. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prestonwood Baptist Church - PowerPoint Ministries. Carolyn was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Dallas, Texas. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her heart was size extra, extra large filled to the brim with generosity, compassion and love. She loved her family with all of her heart and soul, especially her great-grandchildren. She dedicated herself exclusively to raising and nurturing her family. She and her husband, JC Matlock, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her husband, JC Matlock; sons, JC "Trey" Matlock III and Todd Matlock; daughter-in-law, Audra Matlock; granddaughter, Tiffany Price, Tiffany's husband, Tommy Price; grandsons, Jayce Matlock and Jonathan Matlock, their wives, Kathy and Nicole Matlock; and great-grandchildren, Kylie (13), Ashtyn (6), Cole (4), Cooper (3), Harley Grace (2) and Tate (1 month).
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019