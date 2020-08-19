Carolyn Jean Phillips ALLEN--Carolyn Jean Phillips, 76, of Allen, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William R. Shepherd officiating. Burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends: 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Russell Phillips, Kevin Phillips, Don Nikirk, Avery Phillips, Gregory Brunken, Grant Brunken, Drew Brunken, and Max Brunken. Honorary pallbearers will be Ella Grace Phillips, Doris Phillips Brunken, Karisa Brunken Rowland, and Joseph Rowland. Carolyn was born in Decatur, Texas, on Jan. 1, 1944, the daughter of Maudie Jewell Henry and Buford Artie Nikirk. Raised in the Church of Christ, Carolyn converted to the Seventh-day Adventist Church around 1973. She married Manuel David Phillips on Oct. 28, 1966, in Dallas, Texas, and was a registered nurse. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, M. David Phillips; and brothers, Leroy Nikirk and Roger Nikirk. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her sons, Russell Alan Phillips of Allen and Kevin Andrew Phillps of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Avery Alan Phillips and Ella Grace Phillips; brother, Don Edward Nikirk and wife, Phyllis; sisters-in-law, Jeanne M. Nikirk, Doris Phillips Brunken, and Linda VanZandt Nikirk; nephews, James Lee Nikirk, John P. Nikirk, Donald A. Nikirk, Christopher T. Nikirk, Robert F. Nikirk, Gregory R. Brunken and wife, Marcela, and Bradley Grant Brunken and wife, Robin; nieces, Stephanie DeAnn Nikirk, Jennifer Denise Nikirk, Betsy M. Nikirk, Karisa Brunken Rowland and husband, Joseph; four nieces and nephews in the Phoenix, Ariz., area; great-nephews, Dylan Cade Nikirk, Alexander Gregory Brunken, Andrew Grant Brunken, Maxwell Reed Brunken, and Zachary Joseph Rowland; numerous cousins; loved ones and friends.