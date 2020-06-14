Carolyn Jeanne Barnes ARLINGTON--Carolyn Jeanne Barnes, 71, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159183028362861 MEMORIALS: Carolyn loved dogs. Memorial gifts may be made to the North Texas Basset Hound Rescue in Grapevine at bassetrescuedfw.org or 817-366-5211. Carolyn was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Little Rock, Ark., to Howard Murphy and Alma Jean Smith Murphy. She graduated from Little Rock Central High School and received her degree in Math from UTA. Carolyn worked as a math teacher at Sam Houston, Bowie and Martin High schools in Arlington. She retired from teaching after serving her entire career in the AISD. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph B. Barnes Jr. SURVIVORS: Son, Buz Barnes and wife, Cyndi; sisters, Sara Wills and husband, Steve, and Donna Young and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Kylie Barnes, Kyndal Barnes and Gavin Barnes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.