Carolyn Johnson FORT WORTH -- Carolyn Lavon Johnson, 67, departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on March, 9, 2019. at New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5000 Wichita Street, Fort Worth, 76119. Visistation: Friday, March 8 from 1:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, 76119. SURVIVORS: Carolyn will forever be cherished in memory by her children, Shaniqua (Phil), Marcus (Vera) and Kara; Grandchildren, Carolyn, Henry, Kendall, Grace, Zachry and Victoria; Great Grandson, Cederick, siblings, Mildred and Booker T. Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019