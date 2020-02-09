Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Carolyn Joy McFadin

Carolyn Joy McFadin Obituary
Carolyn Joy McFadin AZLE--Carolyn Joy McFadin passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife of 63 years to J.B. McFadin. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. She was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Klondike, Texas, to Burl and Cleo Clayton. She picked cotton as a little girl so her mother could purchase material to make her school clothes. She had a love for basketball all her life. SURVIVORS: Husband, J.B. McFadin; children and their spouses, Sally and Curtis Johnstone and Mark and Phaedra McFadin; grandchildren, Rachel and Phillip Johnstone, Heather and Jesse McFadin, Bailey Clark and Spencer Henson; and great-grandchildren, Ezra Johnstone, Garrett Baker and Bradley McFadin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020
