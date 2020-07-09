1/1
Carolyn K. Harris
Carolyn K. Harris FORT WORTH -- Carolyn K Harris, 76, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., Fri., July 10, Zion Hill Cemetery, Weatherford. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society. Born on a farm in Nebraska, Carolyn was the youngest of eight children. She raised her children in Texas and worked with her close friends and colleagues at Fort Worth's Westside Cafe. She took great pride in caring for her many horses and her bull, Bubba. She rode horses competitively since 1954 in Rodeos, Playdays, Pony Express and Relay races, making many friends across the state. Carolyn was a caring mother, loyal friend and good neighbor. She had a warm smile, feisty can-do attitude and wonderful sense of humor. We will all miss her dearly. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her beloved children, Ronnie Webb and Deanna Webb, her son-in-law, Ethan Laramy, her sister Phyllis Dustin and her cherished horse Tank.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zion Hill Cemetery
