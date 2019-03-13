|
Carolyn L. Aaron Fedewa FRISCO--Carolyn L Kauffman Aaron Fedewa of Fort Wayne, Ind., born on May 2, 1926, in Abilene, Kan., to the late Wilna Cutler Kauffman and the late Clyde L. Kauffman, passed away at age 92 on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Frisco Baptist Church, 7901 Main St., Frisco, Texas. MEMORIALS: Donations in Carolyn's name to of America are welcome and appreciated. Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Jame A. Fedewa; former wife of the late Robert E. Aaron. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Beth Aaron. SURVIVORS: Carolyn is survived by her son, Mark W Aaron.
