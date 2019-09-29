|
Carolyn LaVoice Robison Meier BEDFORD--Carolyn LaVoice Robison Meier joined our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family wishes to acknowledge so many friends and family as they took such care to make sure that LaVoice knew how admired and loved she was. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107, in the Redbud Hall. Please wear bright colors to celebrate the life of such a colorful woman. MEMORIALS: If you would prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at https://ww5.komen.org/donate/donate.html. LaVoice was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She spent most of her career in the legal field as a legal secretary and paralegal. She was a past president of Fort Worth Legal Secretaries Association. Her dry and candid sense of humor and storytelling ability were widely known and loved by her many groups of friends. SURVIVORS: LaVoice is survived by sons, Robert Alley of Bedford, David and Traci Alley of Frisco, and Josh and Ellena Meier of Roanoke; grandchildren, Haley Alley, William Meier, Weston Meier, Wayden Meier, Brennan Villareal, and Colton Moore; sisters, Shelly Burkett, Sandra Sneider and Debbie Milne; and numerous nieces and nephews. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019