Carolyn Lou Davis SOUTHLAKE--Carolyn Lou Davis, 86, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Southlake. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Woman's Club of which she was a member. Carolyn was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Bidwell, Ohio, to Harlan and Annis Frederick. She worked as a sales manager for Tupperware and in customer service for Columbia Gas. Carolyn was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church. She was active in the UTA Athletic Booster Club. Carolyn was preceded in death by Jack W. Shuff, her husband of nearly 38 years. SURVIVORS: Husband of 21 years, Jack Davis; son, Ronald Shuff and wife, Janet; daughters, Pamela Miller and husband, Billy, and Cheryl Kounouzuelis and husband, Nick; stepdaughters, Jody Pickering and husband, Clay, and Kelly Davis; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2019