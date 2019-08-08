Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Carolyn "Carol" Quinn

Carolyn "Carol" Quinn Obituary
Carolyn "Carol" Quinn FORT WORTH -- Carolyn "Carol" Quinn, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home. Memorials: Her family requests donations to the . Carol was born in Fort Worth. She had a long career in real estate sales, she managed multiple rental properties, and was a home builder. She also had a career and passion for cosmetology. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lynn and Mary Powell. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Ronnie Quinn; brother, Danny Powell and wife, Patty; daughter, Ronda Gage; son, Rodney Quinn; grandchildren, Autumn Hawkins, Ryan Hawkins, and Dillon Quinn Ashtin Quinn; great-grandchildren, Ayana Townsel, Paxton, and Lola Quinn; many other loving family members and life-long dear friends who will miss her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019
