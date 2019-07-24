Carolyn Sue Holloway Buerk KELLER--Carolyn Sue Holloway Buerk, 71, of Keller, Texas passed peacefully from this world into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 19, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home, Coppell, with burial following at 1 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Sue loved the beach and always felt at peace there. To honor her memory, please wear blue or a Hawaiian shirt to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or Community Hospice of Texas. From her birth on March 18, 1948, to her passing, Sue took pride in attending to the needs of people around her with love, laughter and unending generosity. Sue was born to Joe and Naomi Holloway in Abilene, Texas. She graduated from Merkel High School in 1966 and from Hardin-Simmons University magna cum laude in 1969. Sue was vice president of Investments and Human Relations, and corporate secretary at the National Farm Life Insurance Company in Fort Worth for 37 years. She took great pride in her work, loved her co-workers and positively impacted everyone she came into contact with. Sue was dedicated to her family and friends. She always had kind words, a giving spirit, and a generous heart, taking care of the needs of others before her own. Sue loved her family whole heartedly and unconditionally, and they were the center of her world. She provided constant support and encouragement, praying without ceasing for her family and friends. She never missed an event or activity with her family, hosted countless family gatherings, and planned family vacations to the beach, which was her true happy place. Sue was a charter member of North Pointe Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, and an active member and historian for the Charity Sunday School Class. Her most treasured role, was being the best Mimi to her grandchildren, Emily and Travis, who she adored. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom; their daughter, Chrissa Mitchell, her husband, Bill, and grandchildren, Emily Mitchell and Travis Mitchell, of Fort Worth, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Holloway, and his wife, Debby, of Uvalde, Texas, their children, Amber Yountz, Brooke Blake, and Crystal Rieff; sister-in-law, Diane Maxson and her husband, Sam, of McKinney, Texas, their children, Jesse Maxson and Cory Maxson; numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friend since first grade, Youlinda Hester Baxter of Hurst, Texas; and many other family and friends. ROLLING OAKS FUNERAL HOME Coppell,972-745-1638 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019