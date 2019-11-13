|
Carolyn Sue Rhea Blocker FORT WORTH -- After living a happy, abundant life, Carolyn Sue Rhea Blocker passed from this world Friday morning, November 8, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W. Berry Street, where she sang in the choir for 71 years. Rev. Jim Smith will officiate the service. Sue will lie in state from 10 to 11 Saturday morning at the church. She will be laid to rest privately, next to her husband in Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Mercy Clinic at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, in her memory, is suggested. A life resident of Fort Worth, Sue was the daughter of Charles Jefferson and Ruby Zell Jones Rhea. She was married to William Howard "Coach Bill" Blocker, who died in 1978. Sue was known for her quick whit, love of travel, sense of humor and her infectious laughter. She prepared all her earthly life for what she's doing now. She asked that her epitaph read, "She was fun while she lasted!" Indeed she was, the world is a better place for her having passed through it. SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Caroline Place, Sallie Blocker Crider and Scott Blocker and his wife, Darcy, and Darcy's children, Hunter and Cameron Ward; Sue was grandmother to, Brandie Blank, Johnette Fulton, Corrina Fulton and Lilli Blocker; and nephews and their wives, Don and Catherine Duncan and Todd and Martha Duncan and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019