Carrie Ann Morris
Carrie Ann Morris FORT WORTH -- Carrie Ann Morris, 88, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 12:30 p.m., Thurs; Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Thurs., July 23, Laurel Land Funeral Home. Face coverings are required. Ann also known to many as "Nothermama" lived a very full and busy life surrounded by her loving family. She traveled the United States with her husband, Amos, as often as they could. She and her husband were some of the first to foster adults with developmental disabilities in the state of Texas. She was a foster parent for 35 years. Ann gave her foster sons a wonderful life. As the matriarch of her family she showed unconditional love and compassion. She was everyone's Nothermama, you didn't need to be related. She was preceded in death by husband, Amos Morris; grandson, Eric Bowman; foster son, Jon Bartlett; and granddaughter, Kristy Diaz. SURVIVORS: Her 5 children; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 foster sons; and beloved dog, Blue.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:30 - 12:15 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
JUL
23
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
