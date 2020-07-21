1/1
Carrie Lee Sloan
Carrie Lee Sloan FORT WORTH--Carrie Lee Sloan, 89, answered the Master's call on Thursday, July 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22, in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Morris-Bates Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karen Freeman (Victor); brother, H.L. Conley (Dorothy); sister, Wanda Barnett (James); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. MORRIS BATES FUNERAL HOME 1700 Evans Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76104, 817-926-6263 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
JUL
22
Graveside service
Skyvue Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
