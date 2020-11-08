Carrie LeisherSeptember 24, 1939 - November 5, 2020Lake Worth, Texas - Carrie Sue Roach Leisher, 81, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Biggers Funeral Home. Service will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1pm in Lake Worth Baptist Church. Burial will be at Azleland Memorial Park.She was born on September 24, 1939, in Randolph, TX. On May 3, 1958, she married John Leisher, the love of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and meme. She retired from Olsens Sporting Goods after 40 years of service. She loved the Lord and she brought a lot of happiness to others. She was a longtime faithful member of Lake Worth Baptist Church. She preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Roach and Victorine Roach, her brother Bobby Jay Roach, and nephews Bobby Joe Roach and John Michael Roach.Survivors: Husband of 62 years, John Leisher;.daughter and husband, Vicki and Keith Eichenberger; grandchildren: granddaughter, Gina and Michael Smith, grandson Jonathan and Shelby Huddleston. great-granddaughters, Adeline, Brailynn, and Ridlee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.