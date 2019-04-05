|
Carrie Mae Sherman FORT WORTH -- Carrie Mae Sherman 76, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday April 6, 2019 at Saintsville Cathedral, 2200 OakHill Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76112 Wake: Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Children: Karen Jeffery, Sharon Justice (Michael), Tonja Thomas (Tommy), Billy Finney Jr. (Faye), Carla Holt (James) and Tervories Fitzpatrick (LuAnn). Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019