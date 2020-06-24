Carrol Clark Johnson BURLESON -- Born October 16, 1935 to parents, Noble Lafayette Clark and Ruby Estelle Richeson Clark in Burleson, Texas. Carrol passed away early Thanksgiving morning November 28, 2019. SERVICES: A graveside service for Carrol Clark Johnson, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Burleson Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service was held in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Dec 7, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers Carrol's wish was to have memorial contributions made to the Johnson Family Scholarship fund, a statewide drama scholarship founded in Jeff's name, at www.tilfoundation.org or by check mailed to TILF, PO Box 151027, Austin, Texas 78715 or Meals on Wheels. Carrol grew up in the small town of Burleson, Texas surrounded by a loving extended family. She attended Burleson schools, graduated from Fort Worth Pascal High School and Texas Tech University. Carrol was a member of the founding pledge class of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Tech and maintained her membership for more than 60 years. She was also a proud member of the Texas Tech Alumnae Association, The Red Raider Club, and First United Methodist Church of Lubbock, Texas. Carrol married Buck Johnson in 1956, their senior year at Texas Tech University, and soon began life as an Air Force wife. She loved her years as a stay at home mom to Jeff and Jill. After leaving the Air Force and returning to the states, Carrol became a full-time teacher in Muleshoe, Texas and Lubbock, Texas. Carrol taught 7th grade math and social studies for more than thirty years. From the time she was a student at Texas Tech Carrol became an avid Tech football fan, a fanaticism that she passed on to her children and their friends. She was a season ticket holder for more than fifty yearsonly physical hardships brought an end to her attending games in person. But she continued to watch and cheer from her den, hospital room, and rehab. Carrol is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert Earl and Noble Ney Clark; and son, Jefferson Clark Johnson. The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Covenant Hospital Lubbock, Texas SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Jill Johnson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.