Carroll "Chuck" B. Tanner ARLINGTON--Chuck Tanner, 88, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Mission, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Chuck requested a graveside service only, which will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church or . Carroll B. "Chuck" Tanner was born in Mission, Texas, on June 16, 1931. He was married to Dorothy York who predeceased him in 2004. SURVIVORS: His cousins, Sandy Park of Ruidoso, N.M., Patsy Keys of Fort Worth, Texas, and Barbara Andrews of Brenham, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019