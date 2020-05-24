Carroll McKinley Berry HURST--Carroll "Joe" McKinley Berry, 85, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. SERVICE: Rosary and Mass will be held privately for the family. Public Cryptside Service: Noon Thursday at Greenwood Mausoleum. Reception: 1 p.m. Thursday, The Strain Home, 3663 Popplewell St., Richland Hills, Texas, 76118. MEMORIALS: The family requests that people wishing to make memorials contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association. Joe Berry was born to Charles and Martha Berry in Vernon, Texas, 1934. He moved to Fort Worth in 1953 where he worked as a surveyor. At this time, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Thigpen, and they married in 1954. Joe took a position as a draftsman at Anchor Metals, and he and Ann moved to Hurst where they raised their five children. After 16 years, Joe made a career change and found his true calling as a State Farm Insurance agent where he continued his career for the next 32 years before retiring in 2000. Over the years Joe was involved in Boy Scouts of America with his sons where the majority of the participants earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus through the Catholic Church. Over the years, Joe enjoyed golf, hunting, tinkering in his garage, traveling with his wife, and the occasional scotch. Joe was a mechanical genius and could fix or build almost anything. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and two sons, Joseph Berry and Thomas Berry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann; his sister, Joanne Matysek; daughters and their spouses, Martha and Rick Strain, Carol and Curtis Kobashigawa, and Cabrina and David Redford; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.