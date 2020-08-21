Carter James

James Carter Morgan FORT WORTH -- James Carter Morgan August 13, 1929 - August 11, 2020. James Carter Morgan (a.k.a. Jim, Jimmy, Carter, Bud), was the youngest of James Carter Sr.'s and wife Ruth Odom Morgan's six children. The family plot in Wharton, Texas tells the story of his family bereaved by the death of an infant son and a daughter in early adulthood, a father who left this earth far too soon and a mother who survived into her ninth decade. Sisters Ruby, Rescie and Selma lived on to recall stories of "brother" who was a little darling, towheaded and blue-eyed. A photo taken in the early 40's reveals a loving family, the siblings' happy faces and arms around each other's lean waists, enduring the economics of the post-depression and World War II era in a small Texas farming community. Dad was a patriot. He was proud of his 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as an NCO and especially his time with E.O.D. His adventures spanned the U.S. from Florida to Alaska, with stints in Jamaica, France,Turkey and Crete. He resided in Fort Worth, Texas since the 1960's. Dad rests with his Lord and a host of saints. SURVIVORS: His family will deeply miss him: daughters, Charmaine Sides (husband Michael Sides), Shirley Jackson, and Paula Fitzpatrick (husband Greg Fitzpatrick); grandson, Josef Zimmermann (wife Ashley Zimmermann and sons Brandt and Bennett Zimmermann); grandson, Morgan Jackson; granddaughter, Taylor Elliot (husband Jimmy Elliott); Laura Joan's children, (the Burrises - Kim, Sheila, Donald, David and John); and his extensive family in Texas (the Bradleys, Napoleons and Thomases). Forever in our hearts, Dad, your daughters thank you for sound advice from time to time and for keeping us clothed, fed, safe and sheltered.



