Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton SAN ANTONIO--Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Thursday Lunch Bunch Fund, 825 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209 or a . Cathay was born in Houston, Texas, on April 9, 1942, to Louis Carroll Stroup and Gladys Mae Hobbs Stroup. She was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and was a graduate of Paschal High School Class of 1960's "Purple Paschal Panthers." She remained very involved with the planning and attendance of their class reunions. She cherished her many friends from her high school days. After high school, she moved with her family to San Antonio, Texas. It was there that she started a family and became involved in many activities in town. She was a model for various clothing stores for several years and joined a bridge club where she met lifelong friends. She loved to entertain friends and did so for over 30 years at her lake house on Lake LBJ. Cathay was involved with numerous charitable causes that included starting a wig donation program for the Baptist Memorial Hospital for cancer patients. When her mother was in the memory-care unit at the Forum Retirement Center in San Antonio, she could regularly be found leading various fun events to entertain the seniors living there. Cathay was very involved with Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Her passion was working with senior adults, and she loved the Thursday Lunch Bunch meetings. She volunteered delivering flowers to the homebound and helping in the business office by writing memorial cards to bereaved families. Cathay was instrumental in the success of Clayton & Clayton with her son and daughter-in-law. For over 20 years she traveled all over the state of Texas doing research projects for the oil companies that the firm worked with. She was a favorite of these clients and helped build a positive reputation for the firm. Cathay was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVVORS: She is survived by her son, Craig Clayton and wife, Sally; her grandchildren, Amy Clayton Parrish and husband, Ryan, and Clarke Austin Clayton and wife, Allyson; sister, Carol Moody and husband, Gene; niece, Rayne Hamby and husband, Gary, their children, Ashley Johnson and husband, Brett, Aaron Hamby and wife, Paula, Brandon Hamby and wife, Erin; nephew, Trey Moody and wife, Tamara, their sons, Brooks and wife, Katie, Bryce, and Tucker Moody; and nephew, Ronnie Clayton and wife, Geraldine, their daughters, Cara, Mackenzie, and Brenna Clayton. The family would like to thank the staff of The Forum at Lincoln Heights and the caregivers of Avionn Home Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Cathay. MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH San Antonio, 210-349-1414 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019