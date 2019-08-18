|
Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton SAN ANTONIO--Cathay Clayton was born April 9, 1942, in Houston, Texas. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Cathay was raised in Fort Worth and was a graduate of Paschal High School Class of 1960. While there, she was a member of the Xnials sorority and made many lifelong friends. After high school, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. SURVIVORS: She was preceded in death by her parents and leaves a large family, including son, Craig Clayton and his wife, Sally; sister, Carol Moody and her husband, Gene; grandchildren; and many other extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019