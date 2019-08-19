Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathay Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton Obituary
Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton SAN ANTONIO--Cathay Clayton was born April 9, 1942, in Houston, Texas. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Cathay was raised in Fort Worth and was a graduate of Paschal High School Class of 1960. While there, she was a member of the Xnials sorority and made many lifelong friends. After high school, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. SURVIVORS: She was preceded in death by her parents and leaves a large family, including son, Craig Clayton and his wife, Sally; sister, Carol Moody and her husband, Gene; grandchildren; and many other extended family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.