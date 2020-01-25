Home

Catherine Alvina Pavlicek COLLEYVILLE--Catherine Alvina Pavlicek, 88, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. Visitation: 6 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials in lieu of flowers, may be given to Subiaco Abbey, Subiaco, Ark., for monks in their pursuit of the priesthood. Catherine was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Rhineland, Texas, to West Texas cotton farmers, Hubert L. and Rosina Regina Bellinghausen, who were blessed with 10 children. She married B.W. Pavlicek Jr. on May 13, 1950. They moved to Fort Worth where they owned and operated their business, Central Service, for 26 years. B.W. and Catherine were founding and active members of St. George, St. John the Apostle and Good Shepherd Catholic churches. Catherine was an avid card and domino player, playing cards twice a week for 46 years, and was a member of the Good Shepherd Women's Club. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Ilene Redder, Phyllis Barker, Wilfred, Herbert, William and Rev. David Bellinghausen. SURVIVORS: Her children, Rick and Belinda; granddaughter, Hanna; siblings, Urban, Alvin, and Charles; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 25, 2020
