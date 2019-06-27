Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Hiley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Ellis Hiley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Catherine Ellis Hiley FORT WORTH - Catherine Ellis Hiley passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, unexpectedly. GRAVESIDE: Was held Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Catherine was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Forrest City, Arkansas. She was married to Freddy Hiley until his death in 1992. Together they raised three children before moving to Fort Worth in the summer of 1967. Catherine was a strong and happy woman. She found joy in the lives of her own kids, David, Randy and Cathy. She also found joy in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. What a blessing all of those children were to her. She listened to each of their problems. She always gave her own advice whether you liked it or not. She never forgot any of her kids', grandkids' or great grandkids' birthdays. You would always get a card exactly on time every year. And most of the time when you were a kid it would be packed with a warm surprise. Anytime you would tell her that you could not accomplish something, she was the woman who would say "never say you can't" do something because "can't never did anything." And that was that. Catherine gave everything of herself. She was the ear when no one else had time to lend an ear. She was a nurturing soul who believed she held the entire family together. As long as she was here you could always count on her thinking about you or worrying about you. She had a funny saying for those that knew her. She would say "I don't go to church often, and I like to drink a little, but I believe in Jesus and I pray for my family every night." Those that knew her believed that she did that just as she said. Catherine was opinionated, unfiltered and feisty. She always said what was on her mind whether you agreed or not. She was also selfless, giving and caring to the point that she would give you everything she had even if that meant her doing without. Catherine enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Jack Whitt where they would travel to Winstar Casino. They labeled this as "working" and she was always talking about how she was playing on the casino's money. The Hiley family would like to thank Jack for all of the wonderful things he did for Catherine. Catherine was a special person to all that knew her and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Hiley; and her son, David Hiley. SURVIVORS: Son; Randy Hiley and wife, Vickie; daughter; Cathy Hiley; grandchildren, David and wife, Felecia, Richard and CJ Schlotthauer, Kevin, Chris, Jason and wife, Priscilla, Matthew and wife, Gretchen, Chris (Daniels) and wife, Valerie, Scott, Baylee and soon to be husband, Jonathan and Blake; nine great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons with a third one on the way; and companion and close friend, Jack Whitt.



