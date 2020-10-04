Catherine "Cae" Hewitt Carter
April 29, 1927 - September 29, 2020
Killeen, Texas - Catherine "Cae" Hewitt Carter passed away in Killeen, Texas on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was born April 29, 1927, in Fort Worth. She graduated from her beloved R.L. Paschal High School in 1944 and studied teaching at Texas State College for Women in Denton. She continued her education at Columbia University in New York studying Education, Art, and Music.
After graduation, Cae embarked on a lifelong career in teaching. As a testament to her impact on students, some of her 6th-grade class of 1954 at South Hi Mount Elementary in Fort Worth found Cae on social media and held a 60th reunion.
She married John Evington Carter in 1959 and became an instant mother to his children Chris and Andy. A year later, another son Joel was born. John pursued a career as an artist and the couple became well-known among the fine arts community traveling domestically and internationally while mixing work with pleasure trips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Reagan Hewitt and Rose Adkins Hewitt, brother George W. Hewitt and namesake Caety Edwards. Survivors: Daughter, Chris Carter Dodge (Richard) of Duncanville. Sons, Andy Carter (Marilyn) of Pocatello, Idaho, and Joel Carter (Pattie) of Argyle, Nieces and Nephews Jani Hewitt Edwards (Mickey) and Kay Hewitt.
Grandchildren and their families, John Dodge (Melissa) Rosemary Dodge Mistry (Karl), Josh Carter (Alicia Ringo) and Brooke Carter. She leaves behind three great-grandchildren.
Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Caety Edwards Memorial Scholarship at First Texas Bank of Lampasas, 6835 CR 3010, Lampasas, Texas 76550. Caety was Cae's namesake and grandniece who was tragically killed in an automobile accident in December 2019.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held Saturday, October 3, at Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth. The family plans to host a celebration of life event in Killeen next April.
Full obituary available at www.dignitymemorial.com