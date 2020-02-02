|
Catherine Lear Light GRAPEVINE--Catherine Lear Light, 96, of Grapevine, Texas, formerly of Archer City, Texas, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2020, in Grapevine. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Pastor Chet Taylor of Lakeview Fellowship Church, Eagle Mountain Lake, and Pastor Mikey Pesqueda of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment follows in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City, 307 South Center. MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, TX 76351. Catherine was born Sept. 12, 1923, in Olney, Texas, to the late Walter Cravin Lear and Mattie Mae Damron Lear. Catherine grew up in Young County, Texas, and attended school in Olney, Jean, Spring Creek and Megargel. She and J.C. "June" Light were married July 22, 1939, in Archer City, Texas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1997. They lived on several oil leases around Archer and Clay counties until moving to Joy, Texas. While living in Clay County, she was employed by the Midway Independent School District for over 24 years until her retirement in 1978. After her retirement, they moved back to Archer City where she worked as a cook at the Archer City Nursing Home. After her husband passed away, she moved to the Fort Worth area where she resided until her death. Catherine had been a member of the Joy Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. While living in Archer City, she was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. She was a current member of Lakeview Fellowship Church at Eagle Mountain Lake and Memorial Baptist Church in Grapevine, Texas. Caatherine was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cynthia Light in 1979, daughter of Butch and Elaine Light. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Dan R. Light and wife, Beverly, and their children, Heather Graziadei and Christopher Light, and Don C. "Butch" Light and wife, Elaine, and their children, Cathy Evans and Christy Berg; and four great-grandchildren. AULDS FUNERAL HOME Archer City, 940-574-4422 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020