Catherine Lee Stelter FORT WORTH--Catherine Lee Stelter (Farmer), went by Cathie, 65, passed June 15, 2020 at Community Hospice of Texas at Huguley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sat. June 29 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1800 W. Freeway, Ft. Worth, 76102. She served in the US Air Force from 1977-1985. She worked as a ICU nurse at Huguley. Preceded by her husband, George David Stelter; and parents, Charles Andrew and Linda Ann Kates Farmer. SURVIVORS: children, David Lee Stelter (Katy Stelter), Mark Allen Stelter; brother, Charles Wayne Farmer; niece, Ashley Jordan Farmer; best friend, Darlene Ann Gates. Romans 14:8 For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord's.

Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 19, 2020.
