Catherine Lee Stelter FORT WORTH--Catherine Lee Stelter (Farmer), went by Cathie, 65, passed June 15, 2020 at Community Hospice of Texas at Huguley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sat. June 29 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1800 W. Freeway, Ft. Worth, 76102. She served in the US Air Force from 1977-1985. She worked as a ICU nurse at Huguley. Preceded by her husband, George David Stelter; and parents, Charles Andrew and Linda Ann Kates Farmer. SURVIVORS: children, David Lee Stelter (Katy Stelter), Mark Allen Stelter; brother, Charles Wayne Farmer; niece, Ashley Jordan Farmer; best friend, Darlene Ann Gates. Romans 14:8 For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord's.



