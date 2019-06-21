Catherine "Cathy" Louise Monday ABILENE -- Catherine "Cathy" Louise Monday, 78, of Weatherford, passed away early on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. SERVICE: A graveside committal service will be held at 2 P.M., on Saturday, June 22, at Bethesda Cemetery in Garner, Texas with Steve Cox officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8, Friday evening, June 21, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, in Weatherford. Cathy was born May 28, 1941 in Camden, Ark. to George and Jennie Barnes. She married Ray Monday on May 22, 1960. Cathy was a retired surgical nurse with 30 years of service. She worked for three different hospitals; John Peter Smith Hospital, Campbell Memorial Hospital ER and Palo Pinto General Hospital where she retired from. She enjoyed reading, oil painting and most of all, Cathy cherished time spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her daughter, Vikki Diane Bradley; her grandson, Matthew Holybee; by sister, Beverly McComband; and by her brother, David Barnes. SURVIVORS: Cathy is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Steve) Cox, Christine Holybee (Daniel Porter), and Shelley Monday; grandchildren, Catherine "Catye" (Justin) Thomas, Jennifer Stone, Lydia (John) Bundy, Sarah Ables, Tori Ray Monday, Miranda Stone Brooke (Curtis) Nelson; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary (Norma) Barnes; sisters, Diane (Dale) McAtter and Pat Martin; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



