Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker FORT WORTH--Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker, 81, of Fort Worth died in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Kathy, K2, Kate, Cathern, all names from her siblings, was born April 17, 1938, in Park Hill, Okla., but later took to the skies as a stewardess where she met her husband, pilot Glenn S. Cox, and his three young children whose mother had passed away. Glenn predeceased her in 1974. She then traded her Okie status to become a Texan. Cathy was a faithful Christian, grandkid-loving, bridge-playing, Girl-Scouting, dog-loving, woman. We love you, Nana. Cathy was preceded in death by parents, Lura Roberson and John Murray Greene; sisters, Helen Greene James, Lois Greene Whitney, Hazel Greene, Ruth Greene Mullins; and brothers, Ewing Vice, John, Joe, Ed, Tommy, Charles and Daniel Greene. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Robin Murphy; stepdaughters, Glenda Cox Allen, Cindy Cox Cano; stepson, Larry Cox and wife, Nancy; sister, Jeanie Greene Potts; brothers, Bill Greene and wife, Francis, Leonard Greene and wife, Janice; as well as many, many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020