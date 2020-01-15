Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker Obituary
Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker FORT WORTH--Catherine Lu "Nana" Baker, 81, of Fort Worth died in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Kathy, K2, Kate, Cathern, all names from her siblings, was born April 17, 1938, in Park Hill, Okla., but later took to the skies as a stewardess where she met her husband, pilot Glenn S. Cox, and his three young children whose mother had passed away. Glenn predeceased her in 1974. She then traded her Okie status to become a Texan. Cathy was a faithful Christian, grandkid-loving, bridge-playing, Girl-Scouting, dog-loving, woman. We love you, Nana. Cathy was preceded in death by parents, Lura Roberson and John Murray Greene; sisters, Helen Greene James, Lois Greene Whitney, Hazel Greene, Ruth Greene Mullins; and brothers, Ewing Vice, John, Joe, Ed, Tommy, Charles and Daniel Greene. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Robin Murphy; stepdaughters, Glenda Cox Allen, Cindy Cox Cano; stepson, Larry Cox and wife, Nancy; sister, Jeanie Greene Potts; brothers, Bill Greene and wife, Francis, Leonard Greene and wife, Janice; as well as many, many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -