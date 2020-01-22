|
Catherine Marie Day COLLEYVILLE--Catherine Marie Day passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. VISITATION: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. MEMORIALS:In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Colleyville Garden Club or Faith Presbyterian Hospice T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center. Catherine Marie Day was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Richard Robert Brand and Agnes Marie Cornett Brand. Catherine was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and was a member of the Colleyville Garden Club. She was baptised and confirmed at Oak Cliff Lutheran Church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of over 64 years, James B. Day of Colleyville; daughter, Carmen Day-Alexander and husband, Craig; and grandsons who will forever miss their "Nan," Cuinn Alexander and Cade Alexander, also all of Colleyville.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020