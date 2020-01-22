Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Marie Day

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Marie Day Obituary
Catherine Marie Day COLLEYVILLE--Catherine Marie Day passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. VISITATION: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. MEMORIALS:In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Colleyville Garden Club or Faith Presbyterian Hospice T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center. Catherine Marie Day was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Richard Robert Brand and Agnes Marie Cornett Brand. Catherine was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and was a member of the Colleyville Garden Club. She was baptised and confirmed at Oak Cliff Lutheran Church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of over 64 years, James B. Day of Colleyville; daughter, Carmen Day-Alexander and husband, Craig; and grandsons who will forever miss their "Nan," Cuinn Alexander and Cade Alexander, also all of Colleyville.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -