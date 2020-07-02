Catherine Mary Khaled FORT WORTH--Catherine Mary Khaled, 95, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. SERVICES: Rosary will be at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at noon. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Victory Convent, or a charity of your choice
. Catherine was born in Crowley, La. on March 12, 1925. She was the second of eight children born to Joseph and Marie Khaled. She graduated from Dominican High School in Galveston, Texas and later earned an elementary education degree from Sam Houston State Teacher's College in Huntsville, Texas. Teaching school in Texas and Minnesota was a true love for Catherine, as she instilled in each child creativity, curiosity and a love for learning. She enjoyed teaching her many nieces and nephews with World Book Cyclo Teacher materials. Homemade cookies always followed! Later, Cathy worked for the Ft. Worth Corps of Engineers. She always enjoyed her many travels. Catherine was very devoted to God, and her strong Catholic faith. She taught religious education classes at St. Andrews, where she was also a lector, a eucharistic minister to the homebound, and a member of social ministries and the Third Order of St. Francis. She delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital, Medical Plaza Hospital and many nursing homes. The Sisters of Our Lady of Victory were very dear to her and she often visited, bringing smiles, cookies and good conversation to everyone she met. She was very devoted to her Lebanese family; she always enjoyed family gatherings, sharing good stories and good food. Catherine took wonderful care of her mother, taking her many places and looking after her until her mother passed away at age 92. Catherine was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brothers, Edward and Joseph Khaled; and her sisters, Evelyn Stokley and Doris Lanie. SURVIVORS: Catherine is survived by her loving sisters and their husbands, Virginia Matar, Frank and Elaine Bettinger, and Edward and Joyce Grady. She will be missed by her many relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.