Catherine Mary Marr FORT WORTH--Catherine Mary Marr, 92, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after a long battle fighting Parkinson's disease. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Keller. Visitation: 10 a.m. at the church. Interment: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Calvary Cemetery, Sheboygan, Wis. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name with The Parkinson's Voice Project of Richardson, Texas, which was instrumental in Catherine's life. Contributions may be made via Parkinson Voice Project, 646 N. Coit Road, Suite 2250, Richardson, TX 75080 or at https://www.parkinsonvoiceproject.org/. Catherine was born in Douglas Township, Iowa, on Aug. 14, 1926. She married Francis Marr on Dec. 27, 1947, and together they raised seven children in Sheboygan, Wis. They owned and operated the Witt's End Motel for several years. After her husband, Francis, passed away, Catherine worked as a secretary in the office of Urban Middle School in Sheboygan. Catherine loved to travel and spend time with her family as much as possible. With her family, she took several cross country trips to the east and west coasts. She had a sense of humor and a strong will. Photo albums were her specialty, and she was meticulous in compiling family pictures. She never wasted anything. Known as "Kay" to family and friends, she will be greatly missed and always remembered for her patience, reliability, compassion, love of family, and zest for life. Catherine was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Marr; her second husband, George Conrardy; and her beloved daughter, Ann Jenine. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Debra Vopal and husband, Michael; sons, David and wife, Doreen, Kenneth and wife, Evelyn, Philip and wife, Kathleen, Patrick, Timothy and wife, Kathleen; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary