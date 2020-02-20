Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Catherine "Cathy" Osborne


1941 - 2020
Catherine "Cathy" Osborne Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Osborne BEDFORD -- After a long battle with Alzheimer;s, Cathy went home to be forever with Jesus on Tuesday, February 18. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 22. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 21. Venue for both events will be at Lucas Funeral Home 1321 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas 76053. Cathy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a true friend to all who knew her. Cathy faithfully taught children in Sunday School for over forty years. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David; her three children; daughter, Debbie and husband, Troy Hemmesch of Cottage Grove, MN; daughter, Amy and husband, Keith Blue of Kemp, Texas; and son, Lee Osborne and wife, Leslie of Arlington. She has seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
