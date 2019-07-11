Cathy Lee Weldon SANTO -- Cathy Lee Weldon, 70 of Santo, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Sap Oak Cemetery in Erath County. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. at Stephenville Funeral Home. Cathy was born on March 18, 1949, in Joplin, Missouri to the late George and Margie Wald Rowden. She married Billy Dale Weldon on September 3, 1971 in Granbury. Billy preceded her in death on June 13, 2006. Cathy has spent most of her life in Santo, and work as a hairstylist for many years in Granbury. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a great love for her family and friends, and devoted her life to caring and doing for others. Besides her parents, and husband, Billy Dale; Cathy was also preceded in death by a son, Roger Weldon. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Christy Weaver of Santo; son, Richard Weldon of New Jersey; grandchildren, Josie Weaver and Aubrey Weaver of Santo; Tyler Weldon and Shelby Weldon of New Jersey.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019